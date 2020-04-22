Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office request help locating stolen 2017 Ford Fusion

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Browning Court on April 14th, 2020 at approximately 2:00am.

Home security footage shows two masked white males approach several vehicles in the driveway checking for unlocked doors. A blue 2017 Ford Fusion was unlocked with the keys left in the vehicle.

The suspects drove off in the Fusion following an unknown white vehicle as they left.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Investigator Jonathan Inman at 931.648.0611 ext 13424.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

