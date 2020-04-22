|
Tennessee Department of Health announces COVID-19 Drive Through Testing Locations to be Open this Weekend
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19 Coronavirus.
On Saturday, April 25th, ten COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
On Sunday, April 26th, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 Coronavirus at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their test results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.
TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events.
TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at our local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10:00am to 10:00pm, CT daily at 833.556.2476 or 877.857.2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers by 2:00pm CT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
