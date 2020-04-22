|
|
|
|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #23
Nashville, TN – Today, Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus relief.
Governor Lee’s daily press conferences will resume next Monday through Thursday at 3:00pm CT and can be viewed here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to COVID-19 Coronavirus updates which can be found here.
Key Updates
Important Data Points:
Governor Lee highlighted key data points from the White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again, which highlight three key data buckets: symptoms, cases, and hospital capacity.
Additional Data Points:
Additional data updates from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here, and more information on White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again can be found here.
Administration Actions
Support for Tennessee’s Long-Term Care Facilities
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Group has made great efforts to ensure vulnerable populations are protected, especially residents of our state’s long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.
Today, Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Group released new data on COVID-19 Coronavirus in the state’s long-term care facilities and outlined its action plan on how to prevent further cases and mitigate existing clusters within these facilities.
Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Health will begin reporting the number of confirmed cases and COVID-19-related fatalities in all long-term care facilities across the state.
More information on actions to ensure the safety of Tennessee’s long-term care facilities can be found here.
Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/21)
For more information on COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.
|
|
