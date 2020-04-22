|
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Releases New Data, Special Report on Nursing Homes
Nashville, TN – Today, Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Group released new data on COVID-19 Coronavirus in the state’s long-term care facilities and outlined its action plan on how to prevent further cases and mitigate existing clusters within these facilities.
Starting today, the Tennessee Department of Health will report the number of confirmed cases and COVID-19-related fatalities in all long-term care facilities across the state. The Department’s website will be updated every Friday at 2:00pm CT to provide this data.
“This data and report give a clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
“We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously. Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest. Unified-Command stands at the ready to assist long-term care facilities in mitigating outbreaks amongst residents and staff,” Piercey stated.
Department of Health Action Plan for Long Term Care Facilities
The Tennessee Department of Health provides detailed plans in the attached report on how they work with long-term care facilities to protect residents and staff from COVID-19 Coronavirus and mitigate outbreaks.
The action plans include:
Full details on the action plan can be found in the attached pdf below.
As of 2:00pm CT Wednesday April 22nd, there are 375 total confirmed cases and 37 confirmed fatalities among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities in Tennessee. A breakdown of cases and fatalities per facility can be found below:
