Austin Peay State University’s Art + Design announces 52nd annual Juried Student Exhibition Awards

Clarksville, TN – The 52nd Annual Juried Student Exhibition, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design’s annual professionally juried exhibition, opened virtually on April 6th and runs through April 30th.

The awards were announced April 20th in the virtual gallery, complete with a virtual reception, balloons and ribbons for the award winners.

The APSU Department of Art + Design recognized the following students and their respective awards.

These were awarded by this year’s juror, Hallie Ringle, the Hugh Kahul Curator of Contemporary Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art:

Best in Show – Rei Miller, Natsukashii 5

The Bruce Child’s Printmaking Award – Kathryn Papenfuss, Ghost of a Maple

The T. Max Hochstetler Painting Award – Uyanga Ganzorig, Wave in My Mind

The Olen Bryant Sculpture Award – Jeremey Vega, Rubber Bands

Jim Diehr Ceramics Award – Sarah Potter, Shapely

Charles Young Drawing Award – Dulce DelaRosa, Googly-eyed Ghost & Friends

Becky Hall Photography Award – Payton VanHook, Out of Place #1

Betty Holte New Media Award – Paul Gibson, Rain

Philancy Holder Graphic Design Award – Elissa Burgoyne, Antwaun Sargent Poster

Plaza Art Supplies Foundations Award (2) – Jolandra Townsend, Toussaint L’Ouverture; Kori Pegram.

“Much like the rest of the country, this is a challenging time for all of us,” reads a statement from the department. “For our department, April is the month in the academic year that we get together with the community to celebrate the work of our students with our annual juried exhibition.

“The Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University is proud of our students and, in this time of social-distancing, wants to reward our outstanding student artists for their hard work and creativity,” the statement continues. “That’s why our gallery director, Michael Dickins, worked to find a way to present the work virtually.”

By using ArtSteps, an online gallery generator, Dickins was able to create a virtual gallery showcasing the work that was selected for this year’s exhibition. The exhibition can be entered through the APSU Department of Art + Design’s website: www.apsu.edu/art-design.

The 52nd Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition is professionally juried from outside Austin Peay State University, emulating the practice of real-world art shows. The exhibition showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and gives students the opportunity to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.

This year’s exhibition features 48 works of art, chosen from 139 submissions, created by the following artists: Leigh Averitt, Hannah Bracey, Elissa Burgoyne, Rabia Dar, Dulce DelaRosa, Amanda Dudley, Barb Edwards, Jamie Erwin, Uyanga Ganzorig, Alexandria Geary, Paul Gibson, Shania Green, Adam Hart, rida basit khan, Joe Klass, Nina Lizura, Marissa Love, Rei Miller, Alex Nidiffer, Zelda Olsen, Kathryn Papenfuss, Kori Pegram, Sarah Potter, Savannah Shirley, Araya Smith, Hannah Smith, Sarah Spiller, Katherine Tolleson, Jolandra Townsend, Sadie Ushman, Peyton VanHook, Jeremy Vega, Hope Watkins, Amalia Wills and Jada Wilson.

The gallery is free and open to the public.

For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at *protected email* .

