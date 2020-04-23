President Donald Trump Suspension of Immigration Over Coronavirus Will Protect Our Health, Jobs and Wages

Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump is acting properly and justifiably to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States for at least 60 days in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan writes in Fox News.

Pausing immigration will put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as our economy reopens, the President explained last night.

“The left cannot continue to demand social distancing and delaying the return to work for some, while at the same time supporting more people coming to the U.S. now. It makes zero sense,” Homan says.

“The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in additional coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.” President Trump has pressed Congress for swift action, Reuters reports.

“President Donald Trump has held 93 press conferences since taking office, more than the 70 held by President Barack Obama over the same amount of time, and 72 by George W. Bush, according to research compiled by historian Martha Kumar,” Katherine Doyle reports for the Washington Examiner.

“Vice President Mike Pence thanked workers at a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin on Tuesday for their efforts in making sure that no person who needs a ventilator will be denied one during the coronavirus crisis.” Speaking at a GE Healthcare factory, the Vice President called their efforts “an incredible comfort to millions of Americans.” Read more from Rob Crilly in the Washington Examiner.

