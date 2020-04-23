|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 424 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 23rd, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 8,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. That is an increase of 424 cases from Wednesday’s 7,842. There have been 170 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total number is now at 130. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is now at 125. Two additional cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is now at twenty eight.
There have been six new cases of the virus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is fifty six. There has been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total remains at four in Houston County. One new case has been reported in Benton County. The total is now at five.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is fourteen. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is now at eleven. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is at six.
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is now at eighty six. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. There have been twenty deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 856,209 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 20,893 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 47,178 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Data unavailable at time of publishing.
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
