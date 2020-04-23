Thrive Creative Group Wins Best Bank Website Award

Clarksville, TN – Thrive Creative Group, LLC has won the Best Bank Website for Legends Bank in the 2020 Internet Advertising Competition. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition.

Judging is based on the entered creative using seven criteria; design, ease of use, copywriting, interactivity, use of technology, innovation, and content.

The goal was an informative, branded website showing that Legends Bank is local, community-driven, and works hard to offer a variety of account types to meet specific needs and wants of their customers, such as small business owners and home buyers.

We wanted to easily communicate online that they offer accounts from basic checking to ones with a variety of services and benefits.

Britney Campbell, Senior Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations of Legends Bank said, “We know our website is the first impression and place people go to learn more about us and what we offer. Thrive did a fantastic job of blending the bank’s culture with our brand throughout the site. Their experienced team was great to work with as they collaborated with us to elevate our website’s overall look and functionality.”

She went on to say, “My favorite is our site’s home page because it really pops visually and is not cluttered. It’s clean, vibrant, and provides easy navigation for the user!”

This is the third national website award for Thrive in the past four years after winning the 2017 Aster Award for the top Medical Practice website for Premier Medical Group and 2019 IAC Best Military Website for Campbell Strong.

According to Lorilee Rager, owner and creative director of Thrive Creative Group, “Legends Bank is known for their exceptional level of customer service and this carried over in our website partnership with them.” She continues, “The Thrive team poured our expertise and top-notch quality standards into this project and I’m super proud that it translated into an award-winning website.”

Contributors credited for this project are

Lorilee Rager, Owner and Creative Director

Megan Wren, Senior Marketing Manager

Briana MacArthur, Senior Graphic Designer

Seth Branch, Graphic Designer

John Kreischer, Web Developer

Carolyn Clarkson, Web Developer

You can visit Legends Bank’s website at legendsbank.com

Thrive Creative Group is an award-winning creative firm specializing in brand and website development, graphic design, and marketing. They have completed over 1,350 brand and website projects since opening in 2004. To learn more about Thrive Creative Group, visit thinkthrive.com.

