101st Airborne Division deploys Logistics Experts to aid COVID-19 effort

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell deployed about 10 Soldiers to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus relief effort in the northeast.

The Soldiers, logistics experts assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, deployed from Fort Campbell to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. They follow several other groups of Fort Campbell Soldiers who have deployed in support of the COVID-19 Coronavirus response. Most recently, about 70 Soldiers from the 501st Area Support Medical Company deployed April 18th to Boston.

“Everybody’s excited to go. I know it’s a trying time, not only where we’re going, but also here at home,” said Maj. Ryan Murphy, deputy support operations officer for the brigade. “But we’re excited to go, so we can help our fellow American people.”

The Soldiers will provide logistical support to medical forces operating in the northeast.

“We’ve done numerous missions around the world, whether it’s humanitarian support or otherwise,” said Murphy. “We’ve also done numerous different training exercises … in order to prepare ourselves.”

The Sustainment Brigade has multiple capabilities, including transportation, contract support, and communication assets. The brigade also includes multifunctional logisticians, who can adapt to a wide variety of missions.

Fort Campbell previously deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26th; approximately 10 Soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade, who deployed April 14th to the northeast region; and around 70 Soldiers from the 501st Medical Company, who deployed April 18th to Boston.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics