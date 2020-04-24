Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 24th 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County there will be sidewalk construction on SR 13 (Highway 48 and 13).

Nightly from 10:00pm until 5:00am here will be a lane closure for the construction work.





Cheatham County

Slope Stabilization on US 70 near LM 6.2

From now through May 2020, there will be a lane closure on U.S. 70 between LM 6 and 7 (between Shady Grove Lane and Tanglewood Drive) for slope stabilization work. Temporary traffic signals will be used during construction.

Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through July 2020, the roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

Davidson County

Interstate 440 Reconstruction

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Pike, Murphy Road, West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike, and I-65 for phase 2 ramp construction. Detours will be in place.

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be a right lane closure on SR-1; West End Avenue northbound between Elmington Avenue and I-440 for concrete flatwork and detour removals. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting. There will also be rolling roadblocks as needed for sign installation.

From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5:00am-9:00pm and one travel lane in each direction from 9:00pm-5:00am.

On Friday, April 24th at 9:00 through Monday, April 27th at 5:00am, there will be a ramp closure from I-440 eastbound to Murphy Road for concrete work.

I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

On Tuesday, April 28th, from 6:00am-6:00pm (Wednesday, April 27th will be the alternate day in case of inclement weather), Hickory Hollow Parkway will be closed in both directions at the bridge for concrete work.

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

Humphreys County

On Monday, April 27th, from 7:00am-3:30:pm, there will be a lane closure on I-40 at MM 138-139 for pothole patching.

Robertson County

I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County

Starting Sunday, April 26th and continuing nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 17-25).

Stewart County

SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (LM 3.00)

Daily, from 6:00am-6:30pm, there will be a temporary lane closure on SR 461 to install guardrail at multiple locations.

Daily, from 8:00am-3:00pm (Intersection Improvements at US 79 and SR 461), There will be temporary lane closures to install guardrail, endwalls, and signal foundations.

