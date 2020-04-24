|
President Donald Trump signs Emergency Relief Bill
Washington, D.C. – America’s small businesses should never have been left waiting by House Democrats—but with President Donald Trump’s signature today, Friday, April 24th, 2020 more relief is on the way.
President Donald Trump: We’re keeping millions of Americans on the payroll
Specifically, the new agreement provides:
The Paycheck Protection Program ensures that small businesses can continue to pay employees and cover costs during this global health crisis. After the program launched earlier this month, it proved so crucial a lifeline that its initial funding ran out in just 14 days. With today’s signing, millions of Americans will now stay on the payroll.
Bret Baier corrects the record: Nancy Pelosi halted the funding. Period.
