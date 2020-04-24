Tennessee Department of Health reports 460 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 24th, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) on Friday, April 24th, 2020 reports that there have been 8,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 460 cases from Thursday’s 8,266. There have been 168 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total number is now at 132. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total remains at 125. There have been four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is now at thirty two.

There have been seven new cases of the virus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is now at sixty three. There has been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total remains at four in Houston County. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total is at five. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is fourteen. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.

No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total remains at eleven. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is at six.

There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is remains at eighty six. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 2,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. There have been twenty one deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 883,826 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 27,617 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 50,360 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Information unavailable at time of publishing.

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Related Stories

Sections

Topics