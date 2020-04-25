Hopkinsville Community College announces Scholarship Application deadline extended until May 1st

Hopkinsville, KY – In the ongoing response to COVID-19 Coronavirus, Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) announced the extension of their scholarship application to May 1st, 2020, which is fast approaching.

Parents of seniors are concerned about tuition bills and working adults may be considering a change in occupation and wondering how to afford education, especially in the current environment.

According to the college’s Chief Institutional Advancement Officer, Yvette Eastham, it’s time for all to apply for academic scholarships, with applications due May 1st. The scholarships will be awarded for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The generosity of donors to the college and the college’s foundation has provided students with a variety of goals the opportunity to apply for support from our portfolio of scholarships,” Eastham shared.

A glance at the college’s scholarship application reveals opportunities for single parents, those interested agriculture and economics, GED graduates, high school valedictorians and salutatorians, students specifically from Trigg County, those who would like to attend class at the college’s Fort Campbell campus and more.

“Don’t assume that you don’t qualify for a scholarship at HCC. Go online, download the application, complete it and return it to the college,” Eastham continued. “Like the old saying goes, ‘you can’t win if you don’t enter,’ and we want to support as many students as possible.”

Applications may be emailed to the college scholarship committee chair at *protected email* or mailing to Scholarship Committee, Hopkinsville Community College, P.O. Box 2100, Hopkinsville, KY 42241-2100. Additional information can also be obtained by calling 270.707.3809.

According to the Institutional Advancement office at HCC, over $365,000 in support is available for the upcoming academic year, including the Hopkinsville Rotary Scholars Program, HCC Foundation Scholarships and the Cadiz Rotary Scholarship Program.

“There are other scholarship opportunities too, including support from the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, the Kentucky Colonels, two textbook scholarship funds and more. We will work to find resources for anyone who is interested in attending Hopkinsville Community College,” Eastham concluded.

The college emphasized the importance of the steps for consideration of scholarship applications – apply for admission to the college, apply for financial aid via the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and then apply for scholarships.

The scholarship application can be accessed at https://hopkinsville.kctcs.edu/affording-college/paying-for-college/scholarships.aspx

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

