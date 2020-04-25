President Donald J. Trump Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Washington, D.C. – On Friday, April 24th, 2020, U.S. President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding from April 12th to April 13th, 2020.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Bradley County and Hamilton County.

This assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in Bradley County, Campbell County, Hamilton County, Marion County, Monroe County, Polk County, Scott County, and Washington County.

Finally, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Myra M. Shird as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1.800.621.FEMA(3362) or 1.800.462.7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00am to 10:00pm (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

