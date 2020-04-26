Gateway Chamber Orchestra to take part in The Big Payback

Clarksville, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra is once again participating in The Big Payback, a 24-hour, online giving event created to help Middle Tennessee nonprofits raise funds vital to continuing their work and directly improving the community around them. This is the fourth year that Gateway Chamber Orchestra is taking part in the event.

With the recent disasters in our region – the tornadoes, COVID-19 Coronavirus, and the unfolding economic downturn – this year it’s more important than ever to help lift up the organizations working hard to make a difference.

Presented by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, The Big Payback’s dedicated day of giving begins at 6:00pm on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 and runs for 24 hours. Once the clock starts ticking, anyone can visit TheBigPayback.org and make donations to Gateway Chamber Orchestra and other participating nonprofits – including school and faith-based organizations – serving the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee.

“Funds raised through The Big Payback will allow us to continue our community education outreach,” explains Roberta Richardson, GCO Board of Directors Vice President.

“Partnering with local school band and orchestra programs, we visit students in the classroom, perform music program excerpts and engage students in hands-on activities to develop an understanding and appreciation for musical genres and styles. The culmination is a concert for students, their director and parental chaperones to attend free of charge. To date, our outreach program has reached more than 5000 students,” Richardson stated.

Donors can view and make selections based on location and focus area, such as education, health care, animals, the environment and more, and support multiple nonprofits with gifts from $10.00 and up.

Supporters of The Big Payback can get a head start on helping their favorite organizations by creating peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, similar to personal fundraisers found on GoFundMe or Facebook.

During the past six years of giving days, The Big Payback has made a tremendous impact on the Middle Tennessee community, helping raise nearly $17 million for area organizations.

“Nonprofits do important, life-changing work every day across Middle Tennessee,” says Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation.

This year has been impacted by unforeseen circumstances and the GCO is especially grateful for the supporters and Middle Tennessee community for their continued commitment and generosity to the GCO. Now more than ever, we must continue to support our community in this time of need. For more information on this year’s day of giving, visit TheBigPayback.org.

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The GCO is a nationally-recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in two permanent homes – The George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville and The Franklin Theatre in Franklin.

For more information, call 931.444.6240 or visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals.

For more information, call 615.321.4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.

