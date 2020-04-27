|
Austin Peay State University Art + Design to celebrate graphic design seniors with virtual showcase
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design is taking its senior graphic design showcase online to recognize “the awesome work of 17 future creatives.”
The showcase – named “20/20 Vision” – was scheduled to happen at the APSU Art + Design building on campus, but the coronavirus pandemic forced new plans.
The showcase will open virtually at www.instagram.com/apsudesign_vision2020 on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020.
The showcase will feature the work of Bachelor of Fine Arts seniors Alex Geary, Anthony Blair, Elissa Burgoyne, Sarah Burns, Jason Butner, Kameron Craine, Charles Gozy, Michelle Langley, Nina Lizura, Kyle Marshall, Brittney McWaters, Kelsey Parrish, Kayla Patt, Uriah Peralta, Hunter Valdes, William Woodard and Denzil Wyatt.
You can learn more about each APSU student by visiting @apsudesign_vision2020 on Instagram.
To Learn More
For more about the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design.
