Austin Peay State University to hold virtual celebration for graduates on May 8th

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this year, Lacy Marlin told her friends and family to mark May 8th on their calendars because that was the day of her commencement at Austin Peay State University (APSU). Then in March, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused the University to postpone the annual spring celebration.

“Commencement is my favorite event of the year, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring you for your significant accomplishments,” APSU President Alisa White said in a March email to graduating students.

“After thoughtful discussion based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to avoid large social gatherings for the next eight weeks, we have determined that Spring Commencement should not occur May 8th and 9th,” stated White.

On Friday, May 8th, Marlin still plans to celebrate earning her degree. At noon that day, Austin Peay State University is hosting a virtual celebration to honor the spring graduates. The celebration will be accessible on the University’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/austinpeay/, and at www.apsu.edu/commencement/. The University remains committed to inviting the May graduates back to campus to participate in Commencement when it is safe to do so.

“I think the virtual celebration is definitely an awesome idea,” Marlin said. “Even though the seniors will not get the chance to graduate on their day, this still gives them the perspective of being able to celebrate all of the things they have done throughout their college careers and their accomplishment of graduating college!”

For the last few weeks, the University has asked graduating students to send in photos of themselves from their time on campus. The images will be used in a video montage as part of the day’s virtual, interactive celebration.

“I will be watching along with my family, and we plan on having just a small family celebration with decorations and my favorite foods,” Marlin said. “I also plan on attending the commencement ceremony in August, if they have it, but if not then the one in December!”

For updated information on Austin Peay State University’s commencement ceremonies, visit https://www.apsu.edu/commencement/.

