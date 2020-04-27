Bi-County Solid Waste Management makes changes to Recycling Program that take effect July 1st

Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s Board of Directors met earlier this month to discuss changes to the current recycling program. Bi-County is fiscally responsible for the management of waste and recycling for Montgomery County and Stewart County.

Over the past few years, the recycling market has changed and landfill management costs have increased. After reviewing the program’s policies and finances, the Board voted to approve changes to paper and cardboard recycling.

Beginning on July 1st, 2020, Bi-County will discontinue pick-up services for white/office paper from businesses, government offices and schools.

Paper recycling and shredding services will still be available at the Landfill on Dover Road, but customers will need to deliver the paper themselves.

A nominal fee will be charged at the Landfill to cover the costs associated with shredding and recycling.

Convenience center recycling bins for newspaper, magazines and junk mail will be removed. These items will no longer be recyclable and should be placed in the general waste bins.

Changes will also be made to the cardboard recycling program. While Bi-County has not previously charged for cardboard pick-up service, a fee of $45.00 per month per dumpster plus $7.50 per lift for cardboard pick-up will now be charged and will be used to offset the price of employees, equipment and gas. This fee is on average, half the cost of a garbage pick-up, which still saves the organization money while keeping the cardboard out of the landfill. There will be no changes to cardboard collection at the convenience centers.

“Recycling is very important to Bi-County and our region. We encourage all citizens to continue to recycle as much as possible. Due to market conditions and operating costs the Board felt we must make changes so that Bi-County can remain fiscally responsible. Pick-up service requires dedicated equipment, personnel and fuel, therefore the Board felt we are no longer able to provide that service for free” said Bi-County Director Mark Neblett.

The changes to the recycling program will be effective on July 1st, 2020. Prior to that date, Bi-County will contact all paper and cardboard recycling customers to coordinate collection of paper containers and obtain billing information for cardboard containers.

Bi-County staff is available by phone at 931.648.5751 or email at *protected email* , *protected email* or *protected email* to answer any questions you may have regarding these changes.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics