Nashville State Community College Foundation Big Payback Gifts to be Designated Towards Helping Hand Fund to Support Students
Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College Foundation is announcing that all financial gifts from the Big Payback will be designated to its Helping Hand Fund Campaign to support Nashville State students and their families impacted by the early March tornadoes and the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
The purpose of both is to quickly help students affected financially.
The Foundation, along with the college’s Student Success Center, have been working to provide direct support to students in the form of technology and financial assistance, and academic counseling and support.
“The College and Foundation remain committed to removing the types of everyday financial and social obstacles that keep students from continuing their studies, and we want to make especially sure that no student has to drop out due to a lack of support during this worldwide crisis,” said Foundation Executive Director Lauren Bell. “Now more than ever, Nashville State students need our support.”
The Big Payback
The Foundation will be taking part in Middle Tennessee’s biggest day of charitable giving, May 6th at 6:00pm until May 7th at 6:00pm. This year the Foundation will be using all of its Big Payback donations to bolster student support services for students trying to learn from home during this uncertain time. Click here for more information or to schedule your donation for the big day.
Helping Hand
The Helping Hand Fund allows the Foundation to provide critical short-term assistance to students in crisis. Because the majority of our students are low-income, operate on tight budgets, and receive financial aid as the only means to finance their educations, a short-term emergency like the recent tornadoes or the current pandemic can interrupt and often end their educational aspirations.
Donations to support students via the Helping Hand Fund can be made by visiting nsccf.org/donate; under designation, select “Beyond Financial Aid – Helping Hand Fund.”
Additional
You can also:
While Nashville State’s physical campus locations are closed, faculty and staff remain hard at work remotely to create the most seamless transition possible to online learning for students.
Through the Foundation’s Helping Hand Fund and with the support of the Tennessee College Access and Success Network, dozens of students have been provided with technology needs by shipping Chromebooks and personal hotspots with prepaid data plans straight to their homes.
Some of the students that have been supported the past few weeks and have been provided laptops include, Tre Boujie, an AS of Science major, with a concentration in exercise science; David Cannon, working on his Business Management AAS degree; LaVonda Caldwell, a Surgical Technology student; and, Ashley Long, working towards an AS degree in Health Sciences.
