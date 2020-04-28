Austin Peay State University professor Christopher Gentry to host ‘Science Story Time with APSU Geosciences’

Clarksville, TN – In order to help provide a fun, educational opportunity for K-5 students and free time for our student-parents to complete their online course materials, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Professor Dr. Christopher Gentry will host “Science Story Time with APSU Geosciences” via Zoom at 1:00pm Wednesday, April 29th, 2020.

Dr. Gentry will read three books and lead age-appropriate discussions about how these books relate to our lives in Middle Tennessee and his job as a geographer.

The books are:

“Oh Say, Can You Say What’s the Weather Today?”

“I Can Name 50 Trees Today!”

“If I Ran the Rainforest.”

The webinar is free and open to Austin Peay State University families at the following Zoom (on the web, Android and iOS devices) link: https://apsu.zoom.us/s/92799271542. Children do not need to have the books to participate. If you do not have access to a computer or an internet connection, you can join via phone by calling 1.312.626.6799 and use the Webinar ID: 927 9927 1542.

Due to restrictions with the Zoom platform this webinar will be limited to 500 simultaneous connections. Children and grandchildren of faculty and staff are also encouraged to join in the fun.

Dr. Gentry serves as the National Geographic Society’s geography steward for the state of Tennessee, and he has been a faculty member of APSU’s Department of Geosciences since 2008. Dr. Gentry’s research interests include tree rings, the history of fire in our forested ecosystems and mapping technologies. He is also the parent of a Clarksville-Montgomery County School System elementary student.

