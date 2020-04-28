Clarksville Gas and Water Department urges reopening businesses to flush water lines

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department urges businesses to follow federal U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on flushing water lines as they reopen from the shutdown ordered to contain COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Many business buildings have been idled during the required closing and water lines potentially have been unused. It is strongly recommended to properly flush these water lines to ensure water quality and safety.

Clarksville Gas and Water distributes and maintains a finished water chlorine level well above the state required minimums to protect the quality of the drinking water throughout the system. This chlorine residual will ensure that as unused lines are flushed they will be filled with water meeting the highest quality standards.

View the CDC guidance at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html

Lines should be flushed for at least 30 minutes to pull fresh water from the water transmission main into the individual property water lines.

For inquiries or assistance call the Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.7400 on weekdays, 8:00am to 4:30pm, or email *protected email*

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

