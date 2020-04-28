Tennessee Highway Patrol captures Wanted Murder Suspect Deandre Galmon in Mt. Juliet

Nashville, TN – On April 28th, 2020, at 9:28am, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was notified by the East Feliciana County Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana that a murder suspect wanted for 1st degree murder, Deandre Lamond Galmon, 32, of South Clinton, Louisiana, was possibly in the Mount Juliet, Tennessee area.

It was reported that Galmon was at the Quality Inn and Suites on Hershel Drive. After contacting the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Troopers and Mt. Juliet Police Officers responded, convening near the Quality Inn and Suites.

Moments later, Mt. Juliet Police Officers located a vehicle fitting the description of an automobile reportedly driven by Galmon parked within blocks of their location, at a Holiday Inn on South Mount Juliet Road.

Troopers were advised, at which point they secured the vehicle and set up a perimeter outside the Quality Inn and Suites. Galmon unsuspectingly walked out the front entrance of the Quality Inn and Suites.

Upon observing law enforcement officers, Galmon got on his knees, raised his hands and surrendered. He was arrested without incident at 10:18am. Galmon is currently being held at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Please contact the East Feliciana County Parish Sheriff’s Office for information on the murder investigation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol values its strong working relationship with the Mt. Juliet Police Department. Today’s apprehension of a dangerous wanted fugitive is a testament of great teamwork, communication and dedication to public safety.

