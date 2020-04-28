United States Passes South Korea in Virus Testing as President Donald Trump Unveils Expanded Effort

Washington, D.C. – “The United States has passed South Korea, considered the gold standard by the media, in testing for the COVID-19 Coronavirus, and, in hot spots like New York City, has done several times more per capita than the Asian nation,” Paul Bedard reports for the Washington Examiner.



Over 5 million tests have been conducted in America to date, thanks to close partnership between the Donald Trump Administration and the private sector.

“The president’s all-of-America approach has meant federal agencies working hand in hand with state and local governments to slow the virus’ spread. The president will use that same approach to take the next step: protecting Americans while we open our country again,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar writes in USA Today.

The Trump Administration has “announced an unprecedented regulatory relief package to equip the American health care system with maximum flexibility to care for COVID-19 Coronavirus patients . . . The strategy essentially reimagines what constitutes a hospital for the duration of the emergency,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma writes for Fox Business.

“The Trump-Russia collusion narrative collapsed a year ago with the Robert Mueller report, but the story’s not over. Democrats are now trying to suppress details of how the bogus theory was promoted, led by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff . . . Now that the evidence is ready for public release, he’s defying the unanimous vote of a bipartisan committee to make them public,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

