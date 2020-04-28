Vegetables Market Experiences Growth of 238% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dublin, Ireland – ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the vegetables industry, “Vegetables Market Grows by 238% as Consumers Anticipate Shortages of Fresh Produce”

With the closure of restaurants, many fruit and vegetable farmers are struggling to shift supplies to grocery stores which has created a perception of shortages among consumers.

Vegetable farmers are experiencing some disruption to the logistics of getting food from farm to plate.

However, analysts report that the global supply of widely consumed food crops remains at an adequate level.

Many consumers have responded to the perceived shortage by stocking up on canned, dried and frozen vegetables as they anticipate difficulty in getting access to fresh produce in the future. There has also been an increase in the sales of fresh vegetables with a longer shelf-life such as potatoes and onions. In the United States, potatoes have experienced 71.6% growth due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak while onions have seen 59.2% growth.

