White House issues update on Coronavirus testing
Washington, D.C. – America has tested more patients for COVID-19 Coronavirus than any other nation on Earth. That milestone is no accident: It resulted from our Federal Government leading the most aggressive testing ramp-up in history.
🇺🇸 One step at a time, America will safely open for business again.
In other words, President Donald Trump is leading a true nationwide response, not simply a government-wide one. Given the scale of this global pandemic, that difference is key. During the 2016 Zika outbreak, the FDA issued only 20 testing-related EUAs. It authorized just 17 during the 2009 “swine flu” pandemic and only 13 for the 2014 Ebola Virus.
Today, the Administration released two important documents for this new stage in testing. The first is a Testing Overview Presentation, which lays out the 8-step expansion of America’s testing capacity over the past several months. The second is a Testing Blueprint, which will help states adopt robust testing plans as they prepare to reopen.
Combined, these efforts across government have resulted in the largest public- and private-sector response to a health crisis in U.S. history. Today’s announcement will help governors protect their citizens as America enters a new phase in its war on this virus.
