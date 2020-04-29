Clarksville-Montgomery County System Points of Pride, April 28th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces that the JROTC Academic Team from Montgomery Central High School was selected to compete at the 2020 U.S. Army JROTC Academic Bowl Championship in Washington D.C. originally scheduled for June and unfortunately canceled.

These Cadets earned top scores out of the 1,490 JROTC teams that competed from around the world.

Montgomery Central High School’s JROTC Academic Team is one of only 32 Army JROTC teams selected in the nation to advance to the final competition, which included an all-expense paid trip to the Championship event in D.C.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, students were tested on their knowledge of English, Math, and Science and the JROTC curriculum. One of the main goals of the JROTC Academic Bowl is to prepare students for state exit/graduation exams as well as college entrance exams, such as the SAT. The winner of the U.S. Army JROTC Academic Championship will compete against the winners of the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy JROTC Academic Bowls in the JROTC Joint Service Academic Bowl Championship.

The Montgomery Central High School JROTC Academic Team coached by COL Vernon Lightner includes the following cadets: C/CPT Cheyenne Douthitt; C/SSG Christian Chesser; C/2LT Julia Easter; C/1LT Abria Peoples; C/2LT Aidan Sartor (Alt).

Montgomery Central High School senior Vivian Hurn was selected as a State of Tennessee Distinguished Finalist for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, one of six in the state. She organized a blood drive at MCHS that collected nearly 80 units of blood from 105 donors.

Her efforts included coordinating with the Red Cross, recruiting volunteers, creating a volunteer schedule, making posters and registering donors. She was inspired to focus on this initiative by her mother who has encouraged her to donate blood because of their universal blood types.

Vivian also was named to the Middle Tennessee Wrestling Coaches Association Women’s Dream Team. She earned first place in the Girls 150.

During the first 9 weeks of the school year, several 7th and 8th grade members of the Kenwood Middle School Choir took part in auditions for the Middle Tennessee Honor Choir.

The Middle TN Honor Choir is a very difficult and competitive audition with close to 500 of the best middle school choir students from Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro auditioning and only 100 of the best are chosen to be in the Honor Choir.

Of the students who auditioned from Kenwood Middle School , five students had high enough audition scores to qualify. They include: sopranos Faith Graham, Desirae Weston and Samantha Strysick; alto Blaize Durham; and bass Jaevontae Clemmons, who scored high enough to be the third highest ranked bass in Middle Tennessee. Those students took part in a special concert in Nashville in January. Robert Neumeyer is the choir director at KMS.

