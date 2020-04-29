Montgomery County Offices to Reopen Monday, May 4th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will begin their Phase I reopening on Monday, May 4th, 2020. Department heads recently submitted their reopening implementation plans to the Mayor’s Office for review.

The plans vary based on the type of services provided. Some will serve the public in their lobby area, others will limit the number of people into their facility, service may be provided by appointments only and by video conferencing in other departments.

“It’s back to business with our offices open but not back to business as usual,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “We want to be cautious in our approach to reopening for the safety of the public as well as our employees.”

“The last thing we want is an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Some departments, such as circuit court and the county clerk’s office serve up to a thousand people or more per week. We will continue to monitor the test data and consult with our local health officials before making further adjustments,” Mayor Durrett stated.

Montgomery County will maintain operations with a reduced number of staff in offices where there are groups of employees rather than individual offices. Citizens are encouraged to continue using the many online services that are available. County employees quickly adapted to the use of technology for meetings, consultations, counseling and a variety of other services that had previously been done in person.

Each department listed under the GOV tab of the Montgomery County Government web site will have a description of their available services and how those services will be provided. The web site is best viewed in Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

As county offices reopen, employees will be required to continue social distancing, minimize gatherings of 10 or more, and practice additional handwashing and cleaning.

