Power and Grace Preparatory Academy Earns Cognia Accreditation

Clarksville, TN – Power and Grace Preparatory Academy has announced that it has earned accreditation for its Pre-kindergarten Early Childhood Program as well as, its Elementary School levels of Kindergarten through fifth grades by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

Cognia formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes schools and districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership.

Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that this school is accredited, and that Power and Grace Preparatory Academy is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

“School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Power and Grace Preparatory Academy a nationally recognized mark of quality for their school,” shared by Mrs. Katobwa B. Stallworth, Principal, Assistant Principal, Mrs. Mary Ann Lander, School Board Chairman Dr. Gregory P. Stallworth, PGPA School Board, Administration, Educators and Staff. “It demonstrates to the community their commitment to excellence, and openness to external review and feedback, and the desire to be the best they can be on behalf of the students they serve.”

To earn Cognia accreditation, a school also must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all student can flourish. Power and Grace Preparatory Academy is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation and School improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia International Accreditation process at cognia.org

About Cognia

Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36, institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million students and five million educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all.

About Power and Grace Preparatory Academy

Power And Grace Preparatory Academy (PGPA) is a newly established Christian school in Clarksville, Tennessee. Our doors opened to classes in August of 2016. PGPA is committed to a unique mission of preparing youth for life by building character and academic excellence with an emphasis on Jesus Christ and leadership.

During our first year, we accepted students from Pre-K 4, Kindergarten, and First Grade. In our current school year, we have Pre-K 3, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, 4th grade, and 5th grade. We hope to expand to higher grades in the coming years. We are a ACSI member (Association of Christian Schools International) and will apply for AdvancED National Accreditation after the required two years of academic performance. Power And Grace is not associated with any particular church and welcome anyone of the Christian faith to join us.

For more information, visit: www.powerandgraceacademy.org

