Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Strong Thunderstorms expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County

April 29, 2020 | Print This Post
 

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that at 11:21am CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tennessee Ridge, or near Erin, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

This afternoon and tonight, a few strong to briefly severe thunderstorms may occur. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Some storms will produce small hail.

Heavy Rain

 

Locations impacted include

Dover TN, Erin TN, Clarksville TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Cumberland City TN, Indian Mound TN, Palmyra TN and Woodlawn TN.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 14.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives