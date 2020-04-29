United Way of Greater Clarksville provides Coronavirus relief

Clarksville, TN – The extensive effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic have inspired the United Way of Greater Clarksville Region to begin a campaign to assist local businesses and organizations in providing relief to those affected.

“Our focus and attention to the impact on our neighbors from the COVID-19 Coronavirus epidemic in Tennessee are at the top of our priority list right now,” said Valerie Guzman. “We want to do everything we can to help our community rebound, and that will take the rest of the community coming together to help those most affected.”

Right now, United Way of Greater Clarksville is seeking financial contributions to support that campaign. The recovery effort has already provided resources like volunteers, food, medical supplies, rent and mortgage assistance, and more as the pandemic has increased locally.

We are also working with businesses and partner agencies to provide hygiene facilities to assist the homeless with personal cleaning needs to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the United Way of Greater Clarksville is partnering with the Community Health Foundation to support and assist partner agencies in applying for special COVID-19 grants.

“We will continue to support our community every way we can, and we appreciate your support as well. Please consider donating to the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.

To practice effective social distancing, the United Way office is not open to the public without appointments, but we are always available by phone, email, and social media.

You can find information about donating to the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund on the www.liveunitedclarksville.org/ways-to-give/ website

