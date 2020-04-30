Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to begin Phase 1 reopening Monday, May 4th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will begin a phase 1 reopening to the public at 9:00 am Monday, May 4th, 2020. The library’s book drop is now open for returns.

All library materials returned will be quarantined for at least three days before being recirculated as a precautionary measure.

Library hours will be shortened to the following: 9:00am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday.

In-person service in the library building will be restricted to checkout and return of library materials and making of new library cards.

Social distancing will be enforced with a limited number of patrons allowed in the building at any given time and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas by the custodial staff. We recommend the use of masks by patrons and that only one family member enter the library for check-out if possible.

In order to check out library materials, these materials must be placed on hold either by using your online account or calling the library for assistance at 931.648.8826. Patrons will not be able to browse the shelves to select items. Staff will not be available to answer the phone until Monday the 4th. During phase 1, only three physical items will be allowed to be checked out per library account.

During the phase 1 period, the length of which is unknown at this time, the library will continue with the suspension of all programming, meeting room use and use of public computers and any other use of the building by patrons other than the controlled checkout mentioned above. We look forward to beginning to serve the public again face-to-face in a way that is as safe as we can make it through this first phase of reopening. Please stay safe and we will see you soon!

Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours and some of the above procedures to change; updates will be provided on the library’s website banner: www.mcgtn.org/library and also on the library’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary

