Nashville Sounds join Minor League Baseball’s Community First Campaign

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its participation in Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY First initiative. The campaign is geared to raise funds for local Feeding America food banks while also honoring local heroes risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. The local Feeding America food bank the Sounds and its fans will raise money for is Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

For every $10.00 donated through the campaign by a Nashville Sounds fan, the Sounds organization will donate one ticket (up to 500 maximum) to a future 2020 or 2021 game to a local hero.

The ticket donations will be made to heroes supporting Middle Tennessee such as local nonprofits, hospital staff, first responders, nursing home staff, grocery store employees, and many others.

“We’re proud to continue to support Feeding America and specifically Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “The Sounds will continue to do everything possible to lend a helping hand in the community. We are asking for our dedicated fan base to be great teammates during this heartfelt Minor League Baseball initiative.”

Nashville Sounds fans interested in donating can follow these instructions:

Fan visits dedicated donation page at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst Fan selects Nashville Sounds from the drop-down menu of participating teams. Fan selects the amount he or she wants to donate ($10.00 minimum) to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Payment is processed and fan receives a thank you confirmation e-mail.

To kick off the campaign, MiLB Charities has made a significant donation to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2020 season will begin at a date yet to be determined by Minor League Baseball.

