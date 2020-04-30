Reopening America, One Step at a Time

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump announced two weeks ago that America had turned a corner in its war on the COVID-19 Coronavirus. “The battle continues,” he said, “but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases.”



The next day, he unveiled guidelines for states to begin safely reopening our country.

At least 25 states have released formal reopening plans or criteria as of April 24th, 2020.

The rest have announced that such guidelines are forthcoming. President Trump’s three-phased approach calls for governors to evaluate specific data around new cases, covid-like symptoms, and hospital capacity in their areas before deciding how to proceed.



Jared Kushner: “The goal here is to get people back to work.”



The federal government has all hands on deck to help. On Monday, President Trump released a Testing Blueprint to assist states in implementing expanded testing and rapid response programs. This week, the President has already met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards about reopening their states.



“What a job they’ve done,” President Donald Trump said of Louisiana’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.



“We’ve obviously turned the corner in Louisiana—we’re in a much, much better place than we thought was even possible five or six weeks ago,” Governor Edwards said. “That’s because of our local partners and our Federal partners and hard work.”



Louisiana Governor: We’re able to start reopening our economy



The Governor thanked President Trump for his Administration’s response. “The field medical stations you provided, the Navy medical personnel that you sent to Louisiana, the testing that we had early was the key. And that has informed our testing strategy going forward,” he said.



Other states are working hard to get Americans back to work, too. In Montana, Governor Steve Bullock announced a phased reopening plan last week that reflects President Trump’s criteria, including a multi-week decline in positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases.



“The data is on our side, and President Trump has created a pathway to safely open up our country,” Senior Advisor Jared Kushner told Fox News today.



President Donald Trump: We’re making sure Louisiana has everything it needs



Great news on the horizon for COVID-19 treatments

