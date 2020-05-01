City of Clarksville to have Phased, Gradual Reopening

Clarksville, TN – Most City of Clarksville offices and departments will continue limited operations next week under the same COVID-19 Coronavirus Emergency Operations plans that have been in effect since March 23rd, 2020 with many offices and facilities still closed to the public.

“Now that the state and local emergency orders have expired and some limited commercial activity has returned, we are planning for a phased, orderly reopening of City Government,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said Friday.

“We will be closely monitoring our local health data, especially our local 14-day trend line of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus, and our reopening will be sensitive to the health and welfare of our citizens and employees,” Mayor Pitts stated.

As operational needs permit, many City employees will continue to work from home. All employees who are required to work at a City facility will be screened for symptoms, body temperature and potential contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 Coronavirus. Social distancing will be observed and employees will wear face coverings when social distancing measures cannot be maintained.

City public safety and utility departments have remained fully staffed and at a high level of effectiveness during the emergency, while closing most facilities to the public. Those limits will remain in effect for at least another week.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has kept natural areas open while closing park pavilions, restrooms and recreation centers.

Swan Lake Golf Course was reopened this week, with play limited to groups of two golfers, no carts, 9-hole rounds, and online reservations and payment. All golfers must adhere to COVID-19 Coronavirus safety standards, which includes social distancing of 6-feet between golfers, and no touching of flagsticks. Other areas of the course, such as the pro shop, snack bar and restrooms, will remain closed. Mason Rudolph Golf Course remains closed.

The department also announced its Clarksville Downtown Market will open as scheduled May 16th, but in a new location — McGregor Park’s North Extension — and with shorter hours, 8:00am-11:00am, and with food-only vendors.

As throughout the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency, citizens are urged to communicate with City of Clarksville Departments and offices by using online services, email, telephones, mail and drive-up windows to limit social contact.

If anyone must conduct business face-to-face, please call or email the specific department before coming to an office. This will help with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for social distancing, and you may be able to complete your business remotely.

Guide to doing business with City Departments during this COVID-19 Coronavirus era

Here is updated advice from specific departments:

Clarksville Building and Codes Department

The Clarksville Building and Code Department remains open from 7:30am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday for issuing permits and collecting fees, but is limiting public interactions and encouraging phone and email contact as much as possible. The lobby will be locked, but the vestibule remains open, allowing for indirect access and service.

Inspectors will remain in the field, but the department asks that inspection requests be called in as early as possible. Call 931.645.7426; fax 931.645.7430; or email *protected email*

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband’s main lobby remains closed and customers should use the drive-through to make payments. Starting Monday, March 23 drive-through hours will be expanded to 7:00am to 7:00pm. Appointments will be available for equipment drop offs and any specific concerns that can not be addressed over the phone or online chat. Customers are encouraged to connect, disconnect and transfer services over the phone or online.

To inquire about payment options, click here. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. CDE Lightband has temporarily suspended service disconnections for both electric and broadband.

Clarksville Fire Rescue

All 12 Clarksville Fire Rescue fire stations remain staffed but open to the public for emergencies only. Public access to administrative offices is limited. Call the main office 931.645.7456 from 8:00am to 4:30pm weekdays prior to visiting the administrative office. Dispatchers continue to screen calls to help identify exposure to potential for exposure. CFR will continue to respond to all emergency calls, and is wearing required personal protective equipment.

Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville Police Department Officers will be dispatched to calls that involve a violent crime or urgent response, such as domestics, assaults, break-ins. Officers will contact citizens by phone for incidents that don’t require immediate officer presence, are non-violent in nature, and may require a report.

Clarksville Police precinct lobbies at 135 Commerce Street, 1584 Vista Lane, and 211 Cunningham Lane remain closed to public access. Police reports will still be available online at *protected email* . Precincts are available by phone at 931.648.0656 from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday.

Clarksville Street Department

The Clarksville Street Department front office, at 199 Tenth Street, continues to be open weekdays from 7:00am to 3:30pm but with limited public access. All meetings with contractors, developers, and engineers are being conducted with Google Meets. Construction inspectors will continue to operate remotely with limited time in the office.

The department’s main phone is 931.645.7464; the emergency phone is 931.624.1208; and the traffic signal emergency phone is 931.320.1099.

Clarksville Transit System

All Clarksville Transit System (CTS) routes are operating as normal at this time with the exception of the APSU Peay Pickup. The system has suspended all fare transactions on buses, and operators and passengers are required to wear face coverings. CTS implemented a rear-door-only boarding policy for most passengers. The only exceptions will be riders who use the bus kneel — the front door area that lowers to allow an easier step on and off the vehicle — and passengers who use the accessible entry ramp. CTS also will begin using signage to block off seats to limit to 10 the number of passengers allowed on board a bus at the same time.

The CTS Transit Center on Legion Street downtown is closed to the public. All exterior waiting areas remain open at this time. The CTS administration building is closed to the public.

All inquiries can be made via phone to 931.553.2430 or email at *protected email* . All bus inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2470.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s Madison Street administration and engineering lobby customer service centers and the water and wastewater treatment plants remain closed to the public. Customers are encouraged to make bill payments by accessing WebConnect, at www.clarksvillegw.com

Customers also may pay-by-phone using the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400; pay by regular mail with the bill stub; or deposit payments in customer service center drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street. Gas & Water will not turn off services on past due accounts to the public nor will late fees or penalties be applied during the emergency.

The Gas & Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for customer service inquiries and emergency calls. Service turn on/off calls are taken only on Tuesdays and Fridays during business hour. The developer/contractor drive-through window is open Tuesdays and Fridays; and the warehouse is open Tuesdays and Fridays for contractor pick-ups.

Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department

The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department remains closed to the public but has many online tools for bill paying and accessing tax records. Visit the department page online, call 931.645.7437; fax 931.553.2471; or email to *protected email* . Citizens may drop City-related payments in the US Bank drop box at City Hall. State drivers license renewals, normally available at the City Revenue office, are not being issued because the service windows have been closed.

Clarksville Housing and Community Development

The Clarksville Housing and Community Development office has suspended taking in-office loan payments, and payments may be mailed or placed in the U.S. Bank drop box in front of Clarksville City Hall. The office also has stopped taking new loan applications, and stopped making home inspections during the emergency. Call 931.648.6133 or email to *protected email*

Clarksville Municipal Court

Clarksville City Court has suspended all in-person judicial proceedings through May 29th, in accordance with an updated order from Tennessee Supreme Court. Clarksville City Court is staffed daily to answer questions and reset court dates. Reach the court at 931.648.4604 or by email at *protected email*

Traffic School

Clarksville Police Department’s Traffic School has been canceled until further notice. Municipal Court Judge Charles Smith has agreed that anyone who is eligible and wants to take traffic school will have their citations continued until the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency is over.

Traffic school will resume when it is safe to do so and additional classes will be scheduled as necessary. If you have questions, contact the city court clerk’s office at 931.648.4604.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department programs and events have been cancelled, and park facilities such as pavilions, restrooms and recreation centers are closed, but park natural areas remain open. Patrons are encouraged to access the department page online, call 931.645.7476; or email to *protected email*

Swan Lake Golf Course is open, with restrictions that include no carts, 9-hole rounds, online reservations and payment, and social distancing requirements.

Clarksville Purchasing Department

The Clarksville Purchasing Department will be open to city personnel only. All bids should be turned in to the Clarksville City Hall security station. Pre-bid meetings and bid openings will be conducted via Zoom teleconference. Call the department at 931.553.2477 or email at *protected email*

Clarksville Public Records Request

Citizens who wish to make City public records requests will find the online request form here.

