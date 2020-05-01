TWRA Requests Public Input on Proposed 2020-21, 2021-22 Hunting Regulations

Comment Period Open Through May 15th, 2020.

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is now soliciting comments on the proposed 2020-21 and 2021-22 hunting seasons’ regulations that were made at the April meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about the proposed hunting regulations with TWRA staff.

A public comment period on the proposals will be open until May 15th. View the 2020-21 and 2021-22 proposals.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes.

Comments may be submitted by mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to *protected email* .

Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

