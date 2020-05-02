Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s Online, Pay-by-Phone Bill Payment Access to be Temporarily Down, May 6th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department customer online bill payment, WebConnect, and pay-by-phone payment feature, Utility Billing Line, will be down temporarily on Monday, May 4th, 2020 at 6:00am for approximately 30 minutes for system updates and maintenance by the software service provider.

Routine system updates and maintenance is necessary and important for security and system performance optimization.

Payment drop off boxes are located at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are available around the clock for customer payment deposit.

The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, will be operational for gas, water and sewer emergency calls.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

