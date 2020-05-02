|
Hopkinsville Community College announces 9th Annual Kudos Award winners
Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) has announced their 9th Annual Kudos Award winners, which recognizes students, organizations, faculty and staff members that promote the overall mission of the college of being an inclusive, student-centered educational institution.
Kudos Awards Winners include:
“This program deserves MAJOR kudos! When it was determined that we would no longer be in class on campus, each and every member of this program came together to put in place an online learning environment that could, as best as possible, accommodate all nursing students. These unprecedented times brought numerous obstacles for the nursing program. All faculty/staff have risen to the occasion to be sure their students are successful! They are a constant resource for our academic success in nursing. I am proud to be an HCC nursing student!”
HCC Coordinator of Student Activities and Retention Elana Stubbs coordinated the awards process. “I am so proud to work along side each one of these amazing leaders, and excited to be able to present these awards! Student organizations would not be possible without the hard work of college advisors and the dedication of the students who make up these organizations,” stated Stubbs.
HCC students, faculty and staff make all Kudos Award nominations.
