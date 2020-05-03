Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee until 6:00pm CT this evening, Sunday, May 3rd, 2020.

This watch includes seven Tennessee Counties. These counties include: Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, Perry County, and Stewart County.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening today.

Main threat if any strong storms develop will be damaging winds and hail, along with isolated flash flooding possible.

On Monday, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again during the afternoon and evening across Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee, with main threats being hail and damaging winds.

This hazardous weather outlook will be in affect for:

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

