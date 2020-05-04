Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Trice Landing to close for tree cleanup, May 5th-8th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that Trice Landing Park, including the boat ramp, will be closed May 5th-8th, 2020 to allow tree clean up and removal of large trees damaged in a severe storm last October that caused widespread power outages.

During the tree removal, boaters are encouraged to use McGregor or Liberty Park ramps to access the Cumberland River.

Trice Landing Park, 99 Oak Street, overlooks the Cumberland River. It is 30.5 acres and features a quarter-mile walking trail, picnic area and boat ramp to the river.

