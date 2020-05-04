How Should Older Adults Respond to Easing of Tennessee’s Safer at Home Orders

Nashville, TN – As Tennessee gradually emerges from its COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability reminds older adults that they should continue to be vigilant about exposing themselves to the deadly COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“Older adults across the state have demonstrated great resolve in keeping themselves safe over the past few weeks,” said Jim Shulman, TCAD’s executive director. “We need them to keep it up, even as people begin to venture outside their homes.”

Older adults remain especially vulnerable to COVID-19 Coronavirus. The data clearly indicates that older adults are much more likely to have serious complications if they become infected. One of the chief ways the virus spreads occurs when it comes into contact with people’s hands. Then, when people touch their mouths, noses or eyes, they become infected.

And those who come into contact with older adults — including family members, friends and service providers — must remember what everyone should continue to do:

Stay home if possible.

Wash your hands often.

Stay six feet away from others.

Wear a mask.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the easing of safer-at-home orders for 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties effective May 1st, 2020, and the remaining six local jurisdictions are studying when to change local guidelines.

“So while we are taking steps to open back up, Tennesseans, and especially our older residents, need to remain vigilant and take those steps necessary to protect their health and the health of others,” Shulman stated.

