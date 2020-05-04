|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Trice Landing to close for tree cleanup, May 5th-8th
President Donald Trump ‘Kept His Campaign Promise’ to Stand Up to China
Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump and his administration have done an extraordinary job in slowing the spread of the coronavirus by taking early action to ban travel with China and providing detailed guidelines to both mitigate the spread of the virus and reverse its devastating economic impact,” Andy Puzder and former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty write for Fox Business.
Click here to read more.
President Donald Trump issued guidelines last month to help states prepare to reopen soon. “The president has left it up to the governors to look at their own data and determine on their own when it’s time to reduce the restrictions on their citizens. This is a tremendous step in the right direction for the country,” Tim Young writes in The Washington Times.
“COVID-19 will undoubtedly change America as we know it, but it is also a defining moment for our first lady. For those closely watching, it seems as though she knows it and is rising to the occasion,” Jennifer Pickens writes for Fox News.
Retired Gen. Michael Flynn “was investigated during the Trump transition by anti-Trump officials at the FBI and Obama Justice Department on nebulous grounds. There was no criminal predicate for the probe . . . This isn’t how our justice system, or high politics, should work,” the National Review editorial board writes.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsChina, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald J. Trump, FBI, U.S. President, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed