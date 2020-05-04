Severe Thunderstorms expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County this afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening across Montgomery County and portions of Middle Tennessee, with main threats being hail, damaging winds, and flooding.

There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and a 60% chance tonight. Rain showers can last until early Tuesday morning.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

