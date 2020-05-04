Top 10 moments from President Donald Trump’s Virtual Town Hall

Washington, D.C. – With the Lincoln Memorial as a backdrop, President Donald Trump took questions from Americans for 2 hours last night as part of a Fox News Virtual Town Hall.



“We never had a more beautiful set than this,” the President said.



Together, Americans are beating this COVID-19 Coronavirus. After months of slowing the spread of disease, our country is prepared for the next stage in this fight.

Last night, President Donald Trump explained why safely reopening is the right thing to do for our people:



Read the full transcript from President Trump’s Fox News Town Hall here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics