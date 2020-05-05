Clarksville ReStore set for phase one reopening Friday, May 8th

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) will reopen the Clarksville ReStore on Friday, May 8th, 2020.

The new store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm until further notice to give employees additional time to deep-clean the facility every morning.

In addition, staff will also implement new cleaning and sanitation procedures in all high traffic-areas and restrooms for public safety during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Hand sanitizer will be provided at the entrance of the store and all customers, visitors, employees, and volunteers are required to wear a mask inside the store until further notice. Proper social distancing techniques will be encouraged at all times through the use of floor markers, employee training, and signs.

Staff will not provide loading or unloading assistance at this time for purchased items or donations to avoid unnecessary closeness or touching.

No more than 30 customers are permitted in the store at one time. These new protocols are based on guidance from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Wearing a face mask and keeping six feet apart will be requirements for everyone who enters the store,” Executive Director Rob Selkow said. “These measures are in place to protect the safety of not only our staff and volunteers, but our customers as well. We want to do our part to stop the spread.”

Customers are also encouraged to shop the Clarksville ReStore online. Please note that not all items in-store are available online.

The Habitat for Humanity affiliate office is unavailable to the public without first making an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted. Call 931.645.4222 ext. 1003 or email *protected email* to request an appointment. Homeowner/applicant services are limited and all committee meetings will be held remotely.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

Clarksville Restore is located at 408 Madison Street in Clarksville Tennessee.

To schedule a pickup or request more information about Clarksville ReStore, call 931.645.4242.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics