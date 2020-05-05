Clarksville to begin annual Fire Hydrant Flushing, Testing, May 11th

Residents may notice water running on streets, low water pressure

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville wide annual fire hydrant flushing and testing will begin on Monday, May 11th, 2020 by Clarksville Fire Rescue personnel and will continue throughout all areas of the City through late June.

Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) performs annual flow and pressure tests and flushes every city owned fire hydrant mostly within city limits to ensure they are adequate and operational for firefighting.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department personnel also flush hydrants throughout the year as part of their state-required maintenance program. Fire hydrants are opened to allow water to flush for several minutes to hours to remove sediments and iron compounds. Regular hydrant flushing ensures water in the main lines remains fresh and clean for CGW customers.

During the flushing process residents may notice discolored water as the sediments are agitated. This in no way affects the safety of the water. If discoloration occurs, turn on all household faucets and let them run for several minutes to help clear household pipes.

Residents may also notice low water pressure and/or water running on streets during hydrant flushing. Please check the hydrant flushing schedules maintained on the Gas & Water website, www.cityofclarksville.com/244/Fire-Hydrant-Flushing-Testing-Schedule, to learn if hydrant flushing is being done in your neighborhood.

More information regarding hydrant flushing is available on the Gas & Water website under the Fire Hydrant Flushing & Testing Schedule web page.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics