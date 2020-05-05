Special Olympics Tennessee Announces Virtual Summer Games, May 11th-15th

Nashville, TN – Special Olympics Tennessee announces their schedule for their Virtual Summer Games on May 11th-15th, 2020. This event will replace the previously scheduled State Summer Games that was canceled due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Daily events will take place via Zoom from 4:00pm CT (5:00pm ET) and last for approximately one hour each day.

Events will include an Opening Ceremony presented by Chick-fil-A, Sports Trainings presented by the Predators Foundation and DEX Imaging, Health and Wellness activities presented by LifePoint Health and UnitedHealthcare, Athlete Leadership Trainings presented by Results Physiotherapy, Athlete and Coach of the Year announcements presented by the Tennessee Titans and a Celebration & Dance Party presented by American Eagle Outfitters.

The Special Olympics Virtual Summer Games will be open to all Special Olympic athletes across the state and allow these athletes to get together virtually to visit with friends, celebrate their accomplishments, learn at home training/health tips and most importantly have fun.

“Summer Games has always been an opportunity for our athletes to come together to demonstrate their athletic skills, and to share joy and friendship with other Special Olympics athletes, coaches and members of the community,” said Adam Germek, President/CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee. “While that will look a little different this year, the Virtual Summer Games will incorporate many of the same aspects, while utilizing a safe, virtual platform. We’re thrilled to celebrate the many athletic, academic and community successes of our athletes and look forward to being together again soon.”

Prior to the Virtual Summer Games, Special Olympics Tennessee is encouraging athletes, Unified partners, coaches, and fans to train at home via several fitness challenges presented by Jackson. Athletes and partners who complete 3 of the 5 challenges before May 11th will receive a certificate and recognition during the Virtual Summer Games. For more information on Challenges and the Virtual Summer Games, please visit Special Olympics Tennessee’s website http://specialolympicstn.org/events/summer-games and Facebook page.

Virtual Summer Games Schedule (events hosted each day from 4:00pm to 5:00pm CT

Monday, May 11th – Opening Ceremony presented by Chick-fil-A

Tuesday, May 12th – Sports Trainings presented by the Predators Foundation & DEX Imaging

Wednesday, May 13th – Healthy Athletes presented by LifePoint Health & UnitedHealthcare

Thursday, May 14th – Athlete & Youth Summits presented by Results Physiotherapy

Friday, May 15th – Celebration & Dance Party presented by American Eagle Outfitters

About Special Olympics Tennessee

Special Olympics Tennessee serves more than 17,000 athletes and hosts more than 250 events in 17 sports annually. Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

