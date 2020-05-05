Tennessee Sheriff’s Association warns of Membership, Donations Scam

Lebanon, TN – The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) would like to warn the public of a scam circulating the state targeting citizens.

Scammers are calling and posing as TSA President and Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson and asking for membership dues and donations to help

during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“The TSA would never solicit funds or ask for donations over the phone” said Sheriff Fuson.

“All official communication from the TSA is sent through the mail. Members are sent renewal letters in January. Follow-up renewal letters and thank you letters are sent in April. The annual newsletter is sent in November”, Fuson added.

The TSA requests citizens to immediately hang up when they receive a call like this and report it to their local law enforcement agency.

