TWRA Offers Practices to Follow for Recreational Boating during Coronavirus pandemic

Nashville, TN – When enjoying recreational boating, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says it is important to observe the following practices to protect yourself and others and slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus:

Only boat with those in your immediate household: no guests or outside-of-household family.

Boat close to home. Make direct trips to local accesses only. Go right from your home to the access and back.

Maintain distance at fuel and community docks.

When fueling, wash your hands as you would when car fueling. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

No beaching or rafting with other boats. Maintain social distance of 6 to 10 feet.

If you have been diagnosed or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 Coronavirus (including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing), you should not leave your home at all, including to participate in outdoor recreation. This self-isolation period should extend for at least 7 days after illness begins and 72 hours of being fever-free without using fever-reducing medications and resolution of other symptoms.

