Fort Campbell deploys Medical Soldiers to Afghanistan

Fort Campbell, KY – About 10 Fort Campbell Soldiers deployed to Afghanistan last week to provide medical support there.

The Soldiers, assigned to the 212th Medical Detachment (Combat Operational Stress Control) will serve at multiple locations during their deployment. They are trained and equipped to provide behavioral health support, both in-person and remote, among other capabilities.

“This team has been excited about this mission since they were notified that they were selected,” said Maj. Adam Keller, commander, 212th Medical Detachment. “They have trained together and developed a cohesive team eager and willing to preserve the fighting strength of our warfighters.”

“They bring a mix of clinical and deployment experience that sets them up for success. I am fortunate to have this team in my formation and certain that they will make significant impact in a dynamic battle space like Afghanistan,” Keller stated.

In preparation for their deployment, the team conducted hours of clinical work and numerous training exercises during the preceding six months.

The 212th Medical Detachment is a part of the 531st Hospital Center, which has additionally deployed Soldiers from Fort Campbell to locations in the Northeast to aid in the effort against COVID.

The team that departed last week has previously deployed in support of U.S. Central Command.

