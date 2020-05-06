Montgomery County hires Hope Petersen as 911 Director

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County 911 Board recently hired Hope Petersen as its new 911 director. Petersen is well suited for the position with many years of experience working in public safety. Her most recent position was 911 Director for Robertson County, where she worked since 2014.

Petersen moved to Clarksville in 1997 and attended Austin Peay State University (APSU).

It was there that she found her passion for public safety. She got her start in public safety working in dispatch as a 911 telecommunicator while still a student at APSU. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications.

“I loved dispatching and every aspect of public safety, so I never left,” Petersen says. “Dispatching is an important way to be involved in public safety.”

Petersen served as a dispatcher and trainer from 1998 to 2004. In 2004, the Clarksville Police Department decided to consolidate and have their own dispatch for police where she began working as a shift supervisor. After 10 years, she left the Clarksville Police Department as a dispatch manager to take the position as Robertson County’s 911 Director.

“Dispatching and 911 begins the public safety process. Everything starts there and we ensure that our job is done well for EMS, Police, and Fire. Dispatching works with all aspects of public safety. We are the middle of the hub, making sure our first responders have all the tools they need to respond appropriately and making sure the caller has what they need in the midst of their crisis. Dispatch is a fast-paced, rewarding profession,” added Petersen.

As Montgomery County’s 911 Director, Petersen has a team of 33 employees committed to public safety. Petersen intends to keep Montgomery County moving in the same direction of continued excellence and serve the community and the public safety client agencies.

Montgomery County 911 is run by a board of nine members, appointed by the County Mayor. For additional information about 911 in Montgomery County visit mcgtn.org/911.

